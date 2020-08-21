× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1980-2020)

WATERLOO—Bradly J. Meron, 40 of Waterloo died Wednesday, August 5 in Oelwein. He was born April 18, 1980 in St. Paul Minn., son of David and Laura Stransky Meron Little. He married Misti Boike August 7, 2004 at Trinity Lutheran in Waterloo.

Bradly graduated from East High School and went to Hawkeye Tech. for Auto Mechanics. He was employeed as an utility locater, with USIC for ten years and was currently employed by Lodge Construction.

Survivors include: his wife, Misti Meron of Waterloo; two sons, Lucas and Alexander Meron both of Waterloo; his mom, Laura Little of Waterloo; two brothers, Eric and Jacob Meron both of Waterloo; a sister, Krystal Little of Waterloo.

Preceded by: his dad, David Little, grandparents, William and Eileen Stransky, and an Uncle, Lee Stransky.

Services will be Monday, August 24 at 11 a.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue for an hour before services on Monday. Due to Covid 19 everyone is required to wear a mask at either the visitation or the service.Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

“Brad was a devoted husband and dad, he would spend hours playing games, or trying to figure out riddles. He liked to tease and tell jokes, making those around him smile and laugh. He enjoyed camping, baseball, and cooking. He will be dearly missed.”

