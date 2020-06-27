Bradley W. Ingamells

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1949-2020)

HUDSON — Bradley Wayne Ingamells, 71, of Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Hudson, died June 15 at Morton Plant Hospital in Florida.

He was born May 16, 1949, in Waterloo, son of Robert and Gladys (Klein) Ingamells. Brad graduated from Hudson High School in 1967. He was employed by Florida Light & Power and retired after 25 years of employment. After moving to Hudson, Brad was employed by the city of Hudson for 12 years; he served on the Hudson City Council as well as holding various seats on other committees for the city.

Survivors: three daughters, Laura Cousins of Sedona, Ariz., Amy (Robbie) Rank of Cape Coral, Fla., and Sarah (Cory) Scharnhorst of Cedar Falls; two brothers, Randy (Vickie) Ingamells of Hudson and Grant Ingamells of Clearwater; special friend, Dawn Meader of Clearwater; four grandchildren, Erika Cousins of Waterloo, Skyler Wendling of LaBelle, Fla., Tanner Wendling of Minneapolis, and Owyn Scharnhorst of Cedar Falls; three nephews, Justin (Kristi) Ingamells and Wade (Shannon) Ingamells, both of Hudson, and Josh Ingamells of Aledo, Ill.; and many great-nieces and -nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Greg.