Bradley W. Ingamells

(1949-2020)
HUDSON — Bradley Wayne Ingamells, 71, of Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Hudson, died June 15 at Morton Plant Hospital in Florida.
He was born May 16, 1949, in Waterloo, son of Robert and Gladys (Klein) Ingamells. Brad graduated from Hudson High School in 1967. He was employed by Florida Light & Power and retired after 25 years of employment. After moving to Hudson, Brad was employed by the city of Hudson for 12 years; he served on the Hudson City Council as well as holding various seats on other committees for the city.
Survivors: three daughters, Laura Cousins of Sedona, Ariz., Amy (Robbie) Rank of Cape Coral, Fla., and Sarah (Cory) Scharnhorst of Cedar Falls; two brothers, Randy (Vickie) Ingamells of Hudson and Grant Ingamells of Clearwater; special friend, Dawn Meader of Clearwater; four grandchildren, Erika Cousins of Waterloo, Skyler Wendling of LaBelle, Fla., Tanner Wendling of Minneapolis, and Owyn Scharnhorst of Cedar Falls; three nephews, Justin (Kristi) Ingamells and Wade (Shannon) Ingamells, both of Hudson, and Josh Ingamells of Aledo, Ill.; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Greg.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 3, at the Hudson Community Center, with sharing at 5 p.m. Keep social distance and masks are encouraged. A family graveside service will be held in Hudson Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Randy Ingamells, 104 Pheasant Lane, Hudson, IA 50643.
On-line condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Brad enjoyed golf, was a long-suffering Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, and enjoyed NASCAR and socializing. He liked to be busy and would help everybody out. He was friendly and charismatic, had a winning smile, an easy laugh, and made friends everywhere he went. He will be missed by many.
