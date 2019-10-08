{{featured_button_text}}
Bradley Lewis

Bradley Lewis

(1963-2019)

WATERLOO — Bradley Tod “Brad” Lewis, 55, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 6, in Newton.

He was born Dec. 4, 1963, in Waterloo, son of Jerald and Joanne Lewis. He married Peggy Nieman in 1998 in Las Vegas.

He graduated from Waterloo West High in 1982. He then attended the University of Northern Iowa and received his welding degree from Hawkeye Community College. He worked for Iowa Fabrication for many years and also worked for a contractor through BPI as a tube bender.

Survived by: his wife; his mother; a son, Corey Lewis of Iowa City; a daughter, Taylor (Joe) Welter of Zwingle; a brother, Bret Lewis of Wisconsin; and a sister, Teri Bonar of Texas.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: his father.

Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences at www.parrottandwood.com

He enjoyed stock car racing, watching football, working on stained glass, and helping people however he could.

To plant a tree in memory of Bradley Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments