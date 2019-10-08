(1963-2019)
WATERLOO — Bradley Tod “Brad” Lewis, 55, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 6, in Newton.
He was born Dec. 4, 1963, in Waterloo, son of Jerald and Joanne Lewis. He married Peggy Nieman in 1998 in Las Vegas.
He graduated from Waterloo West High in 1982. He then attended the University of Northern Iowa and received his welding degree from Hawkeye Community College. He worked for Iowa Fabrication for many years and also worked for a contractor through BPI as a tube bender.
Survived by: his wife; his mother; a son, Corey Lewis of Iowa City; a daughter, Taylor (Joe) Welter of Zwingle; a brother, Bret Lewis of Wisconsin; and a sister, Teri Bonar of Texas.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences at www.parrottandwood.com
He enjoyed stock car racing, watching football, working on stained glass, and helping people however he could.
