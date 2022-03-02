Bradley Scott Mulder

June 24, 1963-February 28, 2022

WATERLOO-Bradley Scott Mulder, 58 years old of Waterloo, IA, died Monday, February 28, 2022, at North Crest Specialty Care in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Friday, March 4, 2022, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, with burial at Spring Creek Cemetery, rural La Porte City, IA. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice or to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Bradley was born June 24, 1963, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Oscar LaVerne Mulder and Kayla Jean (Peters) Mulder. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1982, then attended Hawkeye Technical Institute where he learned CNC machine operating. He had been employed by the City of Cedar Falls, working in the street department. He was affiliated with the Methodist Church in Raymond, IA. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed being with family.

Bradley is survived by his mother Kayla Mulder of Waterloo; one sister, Lorinda Mulder of Waterloo; a nephew, Lonzo Coleman, Jr. of Elk Run Heights and two great nieces, Shamara and Avona. He is also survived by many cousins.

Bradley is preceded in death by his father; paternal grandparents, Gezinus “Gus” and Grace Mulder; and his maternal grandparents, Leo and Mabel Peters.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is in charge of the arrangements.