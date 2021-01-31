May 12. 1957-January 22, 2021
Bradley Reese Aneweer, 63, of Waterloo went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday January 22 at Mercy One in Des Moines, Iowa.
He was born May 12. 1957. After graduating from Hudson High School, Brad enlisted in the Navy, stationed in San Diego.
He married Teresa Anderson in October of 1979.
Survived by his wife, Teresa, 3 sons and 1 daughter. Nathan Aneweer and Jeremy Aneweer of Waterloo; Cassie (Dalton) Aneweer of Waterloo; Sam (Mikayla) Aneweer of Rockford, IL; a brother Mike (Marianne) Aneweer of Hudson; and sister Brenda (John) Kahler of Waterloo.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
No services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
