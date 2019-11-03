(1980-2019)
INDEPENDENCE – Bradley L. Constant, 38, of Marion, formerly of Independence, died at home Wednesday, Oct. 30.
He was born Nov. 1, 1980, in Independence, son of Kathy S. (Wilkinson) and Timothy A. Constant. On Nov. 10, 2003, he married Buffy Beier in Las Vegas. They later divorced in 2010. In March of 2019, he was engaged to Shanna Craven in Marion.
He was a 1999 graduate of Independence High School, and went on to study at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. Brad worked for many different businesses during his life, including Hometown Restyling in Hiawatha, and several other building contractors until he started his own business, Constant Construction in 2017.
Survived by: his parents, Kathy and John Tegler of Independence; a daughter, Nora E. Constant of Independence; his siblings, Angie (Rod) Schares and Dawn (Todd) Ristvedt, both of Independence, Ashley (David) Clark of Fort Bragg, N.C., and Tyler (Caryn Stewart) Tegler of Fredericksburg; his fiancé, Shanna Craven of Marion; his fiancé’s children, Morgan and Chase Paulson, both Marion; many nieces and nephews; and his companion, Daisy Mae the dog.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his biological father, Timothy A. Constant; and his son, Aiden John Constant.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence, burial in Wilson Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. today, Nov. 3, at Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
Brad was known for his adventurous spirit. He loved to be outside fishing and hunting, and in 2012 even tried bull riding. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears. May things about Brad will be missed but most of all will be his light heart and his humor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.