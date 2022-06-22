July 22, 1959-June 14, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Bradley Dean Branch was born July 22, 1959, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Nelson A. Branch and Jean (nee Burroughs) Branch. Both preceded him in death in 1990 and 2019 respectively. He passed away June 14th, 2022, in Big Lake, MN. Brad was an accomplished Boy Scout and achieved the God and Country badge and rank of Eagle Scout. He had a passion for flying and earned his pilot’s license before he was 18. Even after health reasons prohibited him from actually piloting a plane, he treated himself on his birthdays to a ride in a small plane around sites near his home in Minneapolis. After graduating from Cedar Falls High School Brad attended the University of Northern Iowa where he was a member of the SAE fraternity. He graduated with a BS in Industry and Technology which he put to use working in construction, welding , carpentry and even the oil fields in Canada. He was employed at Augsburg University in MN when he passed away.
He is survived by his sister Bonnie (Keith) King and his nephew Carl (Sarah) King and their three children – Bailey, Connor and Lindsay. He is also survived by his two cousins, Kenneth (Roberta) Taylor and Linda (Jim) Kipp and their sons.
He was married to Denise Johnson in 1989. They were later divorced. He leaves behind their three children – Danielle (Andrew) Lewis of AZ; Blake (Adriana) Branch and their daughter Isabella of MN; and Brittni Branch of MN.
Interment at Greenwood Cemetery will be at 11:30 on Monday, June 27, 2022. Visitation will be at noon at the First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. Celebration of Life will begin at 1PM with refreshments and conversation afterwards. Online condolences may by left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
