Brad J. Barfels
April 6, 1962-February 26, 2022
Brad J. Barfels, 59, passed away February 26, 2022 at his home. He was born April 6, 1962 son of Darrell Barfels & Sally Hoppenworth. Brad loved classic rock music & spending time with his loved ones. He married Sabrena Abben but later divorced. In addition to his mother he was preceded by a brother Patrick. Survived by a son Zach (Karmen) Barfels, 4 granddaughters Mackenzie, Elle, Laikyn & Everlee, brother David Barfels, and sister Andrea (Clint) Gotta. Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.