Brad J. Barfels

Brad J. Barfels

Brad J. Barfels

April 6, 1962-February 26, 2022

Brad J. Barfels, 59, passed away February 26, 2022 at his home. He was born April 6, 1962 son of Darrell Barfels & Sally Hoppenworth. Brad loved classic rock music & spending time with his loved ones. He married Sabrena Abben but later divorced. In addition to his mother he was preceded by a brother Patrick. Survived by a son Zach (Karmen) Barfels, 4 granddaughters Mackenzie, Elle, Laikyn & Everlee, brother David Barfels, and sister Andrea (Clint) Gotta. Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.

