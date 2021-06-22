July 25, 1937-June 16, 2021

Boyd Kenneth Meyer, 83, of Wellsburg, Iowa passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Mercy One Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa.

Funeral services for Boyd will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Wellsburg Reformed Church with Pastor Todd Rempe officiating. Public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until services begin at 11:00 a.m. on the same day, where his family will be present to greet friends. Following services, Boyd will be laid to rest at the Wellsburg Reformed Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed in Boyd’s name to his family which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Boyd Kenneth Meyer was born on July 25, 1937 in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Lubert and Jennie (Eckhoff) Meyer. He was raised and educated in the Wellsburg School district, where he graduated from Wellsburg High School with the class of 1955. On January 7, 1958, Boyd was united in marriage to the love of his life, Delores Tack at the Wellsburg Reformed Church. From this union, three sons were born: Joel, Alan and Keith.