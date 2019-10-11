(1919-2019)
WAVERLY -- Boyd Kelly, 100, of Waverly, formerly of Plainfield, died Monday, Oct. 7, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center.
He was born Jan. 5, 1919, to Glen and Alice (Gilliand) Kelly in Barron, Wis. On Jan. 21, 1942, he married Ida Koob. She preceded him in death in 2010.
He attended school through the eighth grade. Boyd worked for Roach's Elevator in Plainfield before becoming the director of an elevator in Hudson and then held the same position at an elevator in Jesup. He eventually took a job as a butter churner at Mississippi Valley, now known as Land O Lakes, in Cedar Falls. He closed out his working career at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Nashua.
Survived by: two sons, Richard (Linda) Kelly of Camdenton, Mo., Ron (Debra) Kelly of New Bern, N.C.; a daughter, Janet (Larry) Poppe of Plainfield; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; four brothers, Emery Kelly, Alton Kelly, Calvin (Joyce) Kelly Wayne Kelly; and a sister, Elaine Kelly.
Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Oct. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua, preceded by an hour of visitation, with burial in Willow Lawn Cemetery, Plainfield. Visitation was also held Thursday, Oct. 10, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua.
In 1984, he retired and the couple traveled more, visiting Canada, Hawaii and Alaska. Boyd loved golfing and sports - baseball being his favorite. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and spoiling them. He is reunited with Ida, and he will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
