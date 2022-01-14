Boyd E. Wolf

Boyd Eugene Wolf was born on August 17, 1937, in Urbana, Iowa, the son of Marvin & Vera Adelaide (Stainbrook) Wolf. He moved with his family from Urbana to Evansdale where he graduated from East High School in Waterloo in the class of 1955. Boyd served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958 in Korea as a radio operator. Following his military service, Boyd continued his education at the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, earning his bachelor’s degree in accounting. Boyd was united in marriage to Carol Jean Suckow on August 10, 1968, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Boyd and Carol made their home in Oelwein. Boyd was self-employed operating his business, Boyd Wolf Certified Public Accountant, in Oelwein for 38 years. He retired in 2006. Following his retirement, Boyd spent his free time enjoying music.