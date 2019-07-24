Bonnie S. Zars

(1946-2019)
READLYN — Bonnie Sue Zars, 72, of Readlyn, died Monday, July 22, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
She was born Sept. 30, 1946, in Readlyn, daughter of Delbert and Elda (Schweer) Wittenburg. On April 10, 1966, she married Roger Zars at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Klinger.
She graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1964. She worked in the dental office in Denver and lawyer office in Waverly up until having children and being a homemaker. She was an integral part of their farm operation. She also worked as a CLS bus driver, was a receptionist for Dr. Larry Wright in Denver, and was currently on her 12th year of employment with First Maxfield Insurance in Denver.
Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Pam (Dave) Shinstine of Tripoli and Angie (Chris) Joerger of Readlyn; a son, Todd (Shae) Zars of Shawnee, Kan.; nine grandchildren, Marissa (Nathan Pech) Shinstine, Nick Shinstine, Lakin Joerger, Mikenna Joerger, Cannon Joerger, Keegan Zars, Evan Zars, Elle Zars and Emree Zars; a brother, Jerry (Bonnie) Wittenburg of Readlyn; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; her brothers-in-law, Ron (Kathy) Zars of Albia, Larry (Ida) Zars of Denver and Steve (Jackie) Zars of Bremer; and her sisters-in-law, Barb (Gary) Buhr of Readlyn and Sherry (John) Tiedt of Readlyn.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her father and mother-in-law, Reinhardt and Grace Zars.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Klinger, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn, and for an hour before services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Cards, cards, cards, Bonnie loved to play cards. Whether it was a game with her family or one of her card club groups, she thoroughly enjoyed playing. In her free time, she enjoyed cross stitching. Above all, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and attending grandchildren’s sporting events.
