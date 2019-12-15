Bonnie Missy Davis

(1947-2019)
DIKE — Bonnie Margaret “Missy” Davis, 72, of Waco, Texas, died Dec. 1.
She was born Dec. 5, 1947, in Speegleville, Texas, to Jefferson Vester “JV” Davis Sr. and Eunice Ledbetter Davis.
Missy graduated from “Old Midway” High School and completed an AA from McLennan Community College and earned a BS in home economics and MS in school counseling from Baylor University. She was teacher, cheerleader sponsor and school counselor for Penelope ISD, Waxahachie ISD and Riesel ISD. Missy retired from education in 2003 after 32 years and then worked for the Waco Foundation MAC Grant program.
Survived by: her wife of 30 years, JoLeen Eiklenborg; her cat, Ginger; her brother and sister-in-law, Jeff (Jean) Davis, Jr. of Shiloh, Texas; her nieces, Joycie (Gary) Pustejovsky of Abbott, Texas, and Donna (Dub) Holmes of Crawford, Texas; her uncle, John Ledbetter of Speegleville, Texas; sisters-in-law, LuRae (Jerry) Eberline of Wellsburg and CoLeen (Darwin) Pruisner of Boulder, Colo.; and brothers-in-law, Wendell (Julie) Hall Eiklenborg of Mitchellville and Sheldon Groote of Ankeny.
Preceded in death by: her parents; sister-in-law, Billie Joyce “BJ” Davis; sister and brother-in law, Carolyn and William Love; parents-in-law, Harold and Isabelle Eiklenborg, formerly of Dike; sister-in-law, DaNelle Groote, formerly of Wellsburg; and her cats, Little Bit, Krystal and MJ.
Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Lake Shore Baptist Church in Waco. Visitation and reception will follow the service, with a private burial service at a later date. Wilkirson Hatch Bailey Funeral Home, Waco, is assisting.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Waco HumaneSociety, American Humane Society, or Fuzzy Friends of Waco.
Condolences may be left at www.WHBfamily.com.
Although Missy never had children, she loved her students. Her strong Christian faith guided her entire life. Missy had a special love for music and animals. She especially enjoyed singing along with Sandi Patty, Elvis, Barbara Streisand and songs from movies. Missy had no patience for the mistreatment of animals.
