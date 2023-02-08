September 12, 1924-February 4, 2023
Bonnie Maxine Smith was born on September 12, 1924 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to John and Vearle (Thomas) Hidore. She was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband Wendell Smith. She graduated from Cedar Falls High in 1942. Bonnie passed away February 4 at Bartels Nursing Home in Waverly, Iowa at the age of 98. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls since 1942, and was baptized there in April of 1931. Bonnie was an avid reader and loved the outdoors. In retirement she enjoyed swimming laps, ice skating, bike riding and roller blading. Her greatest enjoyment came from her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by 2 daughters and 2 sons, Dennis Smith (Char) of Mesa, AZ, Linda Smith of Denver, CO, Stan Smith (Mary) of Cedar Falls, IA, Paula Grove (Jim) of Grimes, IA; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be sent to Stan or Paula. A park bench will be purchased and placed in one of Bonnie’s favorite parks.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.