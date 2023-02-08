Bonnie Maxine Smith was born on September 12, 1924 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to John and Vearle (Thomas) Hidore. She was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband Wendell Smith. She graduated from Cedar Falls High in 1942. Bonnie passed away February 4 at Bartels Nursing Home in Waverly, Iowa at the age of 98. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls since 1942, and was baptized there in April of 1931. Bonnie was an avid reader and loved the outdoors. In retirement she enjoyed swimming laps, ice skating, bike riding and roller blading. Her greatest enjoyment came from her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.