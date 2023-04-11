November 27, 2022
WATERLOO-Bonnie Lu Rickert died on November 27, 2022. A Memorial Service in celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held on Saturday, April 22 at 11:00am at First Congregational Church, 608 W 4th St, Waterloo, IA 50702. There will be a luncheon following the service. To read her full obituary, please visit www.lockefuneralservices.com.
