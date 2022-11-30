May 10, 1951-November 27, 2022

Bonnie Lu Rickert was born on May 10, 1951, in Charles City, Iowa, to her parents Arlin and Gladys (Leisinger) Hesse. She grew up in Cedar Falls and graduated in the class of 1969. After high school, Bonnie had an approximately 30-year career as a day care provider. She retired from her business in 2013. On December 6, 1980, Bonnie was united in marriage to the love of her life, William “Jeff” Rickert, at the Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

What brought the most joy to Bonnie was her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she doted on. She went out of her way to care for everyone she could. Bonnie will be very missed by her loving family and friends, whom she leaves behind.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter Courtney (Thomas) McCaffrey of Washington, D.C., and son Stewart Rickert of Waterloo; 2 grandchildren, Greta and Barrett McCaffrey; stepchildren Christina Pecka and Brian Pecka; 5 step-grandchildren; sister Becky (Will) Masters of Longmont, CO; sisters-and brother-in-law Regina Rickert, Bruce (Luann) Rickert and Sara (Stan) Faust; 11 nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Shiloh. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jeff; brother Jon Hesse; infant brother Gary Hesse; brother-in-law David Rickert; and stepdaughter Anne Brooke.

