WATERLOO-Bonnie Lou Dahl, 85, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 18, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Bonnie was born May 14, 1936, in Whitehall, Wisconsin, daughter of Douglas and Eunice Fredrickson Mason. She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1954. She married Howard B. Dahl August 20, 1955 in Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin. She was Human Resource Manager at K-Mart for 30 years, retiring in 1998. Bonnie was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She enjoyed knitting and loved the Green Bay Packers, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Milwaukee Brewers. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Howard, of Waterloo; six children, Cindy, Gary (Louise), Steve, Karen (Verlin) McAhren, all of Waterloo, Keith Dahl (Stacey) of Dike, and Rich (Tracy) Dahl of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Dahl; granddaughter, Taylor Dahl; and a sister, Phyllis Drangsviet. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 22 at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo with burial at Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at Locke Funeral Home, and for one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.