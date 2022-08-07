April 21, 1953-July 31, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Bonnie Lorraine Zegarac, 69, of Cedar Falls, died at home, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born April 21, 1953 in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Duane and Maxine (Mommer) Rindels. Bonnie graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1971 and was an International Sales Coordinator for Viking Pump Company in Cedar Falls, retiring in 2017. She married her soul mate, Scott Zegarac, on August 8, 1986 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.

Bonnie is survived by her husband; her son, Joshua (Emily) Amundson, and their children, Ellie, Macie, Chloe, Dylan, Levi and Gavin, of Evansdale, Iowa; her daughter, Cassandra “Casey” (Nathan) Alderman, and their children, Gavin and Molly, of Cedar Falls; her sister, Bernice (Ozzie) LaFleur, of Battle Creek, Michigan; nieces, Jessica (Chris) Thomas, and their son, Leo, of Lakewood, Colorado, and Leslie (Jason) Fields, and their daughter, Carsen, of Battle Creek, Michigan; nephew, Derek (Marissa) Baker, of Plainwell, Michigan, and several other loved family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Dean Rindels, and nephew, Anthony Baker.

Bonnie did not want any funeral service. A private family burial will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials to River Hills School, Cedar Falls, in Bonnie’s name.

Bonnie loved her family so deeply. She will be missed by all her family and friends. Please, no “doom and gloom!” per Bonnie’s request.

“And I think to myself, what a wonderful world.”