Bonnie Lea Anderson

Bonnie attended Northern University High School in Cedar Falls and obtained an associate degree from the Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa). She married Jack Gross, and they had two sons – Michael Gross and Daniel Gross. Bonnie was gifted with beauty, quick wit, a generous spirit, and a business savvy. Bonnie was a hard worker and an absolute pleasure at any social affair. She became an administrative assistant at Crossroads Mall in the early 1970’s. In an era when women struggled to ascend in the business world, she earned the position of manager of mall operations in 1981, holding that position for twenty years until her retirement in 2001.

To know her was to know an extraordinary woman with a love of family, travelling, and conversation. She never hesitated to lend an ear to a friend in need and loved more than anything to gather with her sons, husband, and extended family in any setting (or country). Bonnie and her husband, Gene, volunteered at The ARC Cedar Valley where, in 2011, they were recognized as Volunteers of the Year. Bonnie was very involved as a volunteer for more than 50 years with the Saturday morning bowling program sponsored by The ARC which benefitted people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She later became a prominent member of the Cedar Falls Women’s Club and was an active member of Quota International for many years.