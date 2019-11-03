(1929-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Bonnie L. Nichols, 90, of La Porte City, died Thursday, Oct. 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born May 22, 1929, in Waterloo, daughter of Herbert and Esther (Sackett) Krantz. She married Leland Nichols on Dec. 31, 1948, at Washburn Community Church, Washburn.
Bonnie graduated from Waterloo West High School as salutatorian in 1947. She farmed with her husband in rural La Porte City and worked as a bookkeeper for Nichols Aviation and Sears for many years.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, John (Cynthia) Nichols of Fairfax and Tom (Lori) Nichols of Anamosa; a daughter, Kathy (Jim) Lee of Ankeny; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia (Marty) Dickey of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters, Mary (Don) Sawyer and Nancy (Gary) Lichty; and a brother, Donald Krantz in infancy.
Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Church of Promise, 3125 Highway D65, Buckingham, with burial in West View Cemetery in La Porte City. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, teaching children in Good News Club and flying, as she held a private pilot’s license. Bonnie always had a song in her heart and attended the Church of Promise in Buckingham.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.