Bonnie L. Larson

She was born Dec. 28, 1929, in Waterloo, daughter of Leonard and Marla (Graves) Wilkes. She graduated from East High School in 1947. She helped run the Barge with her first husband and later worked at Herricks Refrigeration, John Deere, and Pries Manufacturing. She married Merlin Doland in 1949, they later divorced. She married Don F. Larson in 2005.