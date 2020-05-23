(1929-2020)
WATERLOO - Bonnie L. Larson, 90, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 16, at home.
She was born Dec. 28, 1929, in Waterloo, daughter of Leonard and Marla (Graves) Wilkes. She graduated from East High School in 1947. She helped run the Barge with her first husband and later worked at Herricks Refrigeration, John Deere, and Pries Manufacturing. She married Merlin Doland in 1949, they later divorced. She married Don F. Larson in 2005.
Survivors: two daughters, Dianne (Lee) Bedore and Debra Robinson; a sister-in-law Eleanor Wilkes; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husbands; siblings, Dean Wilkes, Florence Schwanke, Bernita Aldrich, and Charles Wilkes.
Services: Graveside services will be at a date to be determined.
Memorials: to the family.
Bonnie loved spending time with her family, playing cards, eating out and shopping.
