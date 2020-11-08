Bonnie L Crowley
November 3, 1933-November 4, 2020
Bonnie L Crowley died November 4th, 2020 in Apache Junction AZ. She was born on November 3, 1933 in Union Township just north of Osage Iowa, 9 miles south of the Minnesota border to George K Crowley and Lucile V Crowley.
She moved to Apache Junction in 2010 to live near her son Dennis and Kathy Deeds. Bonnie married Robert Deeds March 25, 1950 in Olmstead County MN.
She had 5 children, Dennis, Robert, Craig, Bruce and Cindy.
She will have a private internment at a later date with her son Craig Deeds in New Hampton, Iowa
Survived by sister Mavorette Dettmer of Iowa and brother Malvern Crowley of Arizona and three children, Dennis of Arizona, Bruce of Iowa and Cindy of Missouri.
