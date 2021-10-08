Bonnie L. Close

Bonnie was born on February 4, 1962, the daughter of Charles W. and Dixie L. (Cook) King. She attended the Calvary Evangelistic Center School and graduated in 1980. Later that same year she married Jerry Wildebour, and they made their home in Independence. Together they had two children. They were later divorced. She worked for several years at convenience stores throughout Independence before becoming an Administrative Assistant at Goodwill Industries in Waterloo, IA. She also went on to study to be an Office Specialist at Hawkeye Community College, she graduated in 1995. In June of 1993 she married Ben Close in Independence, IA.