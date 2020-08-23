Bonnie K. Kopriva

Bonnie was a life-long member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer. She was a long time church organist and pianist. Bonnie began playing at church in 1974. It goes without saying, that she loved music. In high school, Bonnie was the leader of FHA Catering and designed at cook book. She liked flower and vegetable gardening and took great joy in mowing the yard. Bonnie always offered a warm and welcoming smile. She enjoyed morning walks with her husband, John and loved traveling with him over the years. Most of all, Bonnie loved being a mother and grandmother.