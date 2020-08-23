Bonnie K. Kopriva

(1961-2020)
Bonnie Kay Kopriva, 58, of Traer, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer with Father Michael Hutchison as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Traer. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24 from 4—7 PM at St Paul Catholic Church in Traer. It is recommended that everyone attending wear a mask and social distancing should be practiced as well.
Bonnie was born on November 10, 1961 in Marshalltown, Iowa. She was the daughter of Elmer and Betty Jane (Yuska) Axler.
Bonnie graduated from North Tama High School in 1980. She then attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids and graduated with an associate’s degree in 1982.
On September 24, 1983, she was united in marriage to John Kopriva at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer.
Bonnie’s career in finance began at American Federal in Cedar Rapids while she was still in college. Her career continued at companies in the area including, Hearthstone Mortgage, GMAC Mortgage, Ag Services, Veridan Credit Union, and Wells Fargo. Bonnie was most currently employed at TCF. In addition, she started a seed business with her husband and son incorporating a crop insurance agency with it.
Bonnie was a life-long member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer. She was a long time church organist and pianist. Bonnie began playing at church in 1974. It goes without saying, that she loved music. In high school, Bonnie was the leader of FHA Catering and designed at cook book. She liked flower and vegetable gardening and took great joy in mowing the yard. Bonnie always offered a warm and welcoming smile. She enjoyed morning walks with her husband, John and loved traveling with him over the years. Most of all, Bonnie loved being a mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband John of Traer; two children, Matt (Jaime) Kopriva and Rachel Kopriva all of Traer; one grandson, Oliver Kopriva; two brothers, David Axler of Traer and Duane (Cindy) Axler of Newton; one step-brother, Jerry Paustian of Gladbrook; and two step-sisters, Judy (Ron) Dolash of Toledo and Joleen (Ron) Jepsen of West Des Moines.
Preceding her in death were her parents
Memorial funds have been established in Bonnie’s memory.
Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo is assisting the family with the arrangements.
