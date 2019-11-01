Bonnie K. Jamison Underwood

(1941-2019)
APLINGTON — Bonnie Kaye Underwood, 78, of Aplington, formerly of Jesup, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital from natural causes.
She was born April 1, 1941, in Dumont, daughter of Duane Gordon Jamison and Flavia Maxine (Stock) Jamison Wessels. On Sept. 2, 1961, she married Eugene Underwood Sr. in Dumont.
She graduated from Dumont High School in 1959. Bonnie worked for Prudential Insurance until her retirement after 30 plus years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Jesup.
Survived by: her husband, Gene, who resides at Maple Manor Village in Aplington; her children, JR (Deanna) Underwood and Lisa (Brad) Lewis, all of Aplington; her grandchildren, Christopher Lewis, stationed in Florida, Rayne (Keith) Nolte of Austinville and Britta (Justin) Driscoll of Aplington; her great-grandchildren, Emerick, Thatcher, Emmarie, Grady and Hollis Nolte and Jamieson, Jeremiah and Ireland Driscoll; a sister, Karla Wessels of Tama; a brother-in-law, Jerry Collins of Independence; a sister-in-law, Roseanne Underwood of Hudson; and several nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents, Flavia and Duane, stepfather Jakie Wessels; a sister, Diana Collins; sister-in-law, Lila Koonce; three brothers-in-law, Darwin Viet, Charles Koonce and Merland Underwood; two nephews; a niece; and a great-nephew.
Services: There are no services planned at this time.
Memorials and condolences: may be sent to the family.
She enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, traveling, crocheting, camping, reading, puzzle books, coloring, the Waterloo Black Hawks Hockey and was very active in the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.