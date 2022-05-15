Bonnie Jean Lindaman
GRUNDY CENTER-Bonnie Jean Lindaman, age 80, of Grundy Center, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her home in Grundy Center, of natural causes.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Stout Gospel Hall in Stout.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
