REINBECK — Bonnie Jean Freese, 76, of Reinbeck, died at home Sunday, Oct. 21, of cancer.
She was born July 23, 1942, in Black Hawk County, daughter of Herman and Neva (Bohlen) Ullrich. She married Harold Freese on March 26, 1961.
Bonnie graduated from East High School in 1960. While attending East High, she taught dance in the swing show for three years, going to Chicago after graduating to dance. Bonnie was a member of the Chicago National Dance Masters for several years, and she also owned her own dance studio for several years. She and her husband resided near Cedar Falls, later moving to rural Holland in 1967 to start farming, then moved to rural Reinbeck where they farmed for 17 years. They bought the home acreage and lived there for 45 years.
Survived by: her husband; children, Randy (Nancy) Freese and Wade (Shelley) Freese, both of Reinbeck, Russell (Julie) Freese of Cedar Falls and Angie (Luis) Lobo of Palm Beach, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a son, Todd.
Services: noon Thursday, Oct. 25, at Open Bible Church, Waterloo, with burial to follow in Reinbeck City Cemetery, Reinbeck. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at French-Hand Funeral Home, Reinbeck, and also for an hour before services Thursday at the church.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Bonnie loved life; her three favorite things were the sky, trees and horse running. She loved children and they loved her back. She was a very positive person in all of hers and Harold’s marriage. She enjoyed people and working with her flower garden. She started a prayer chain and read for the ministry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.