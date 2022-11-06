December 20, 1949-November 1, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Bonnie Jean Brown, 72, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born on December 20, 1949, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Lawrence and Wanda (Ward) Heller. She was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School. On December 20, 1969, she was united in marriage to Donald Michael Brown at St. Francis Barclay Church in Dunkerton, IA. She enjoyed gardening, birds, playing BINGO, and spending time with family and friends.

Bonnie is survived by her husband; daughter, Ellie Davison of Cedar Falls; grandchildren: Brandi Leistikow of Cedar Falls, Amber (Austin Dengler) Lang of Cedar Falls, Anthony (Sara) Davison of Waverly, and Travis Davison of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; four sisters: Loreen (Jed Rand) Christensen of Cedar Falls, Becky Hicks of Waverly, Pam Roper of Independence, and Suzy Heller of Oelwein; six brothers: William Russell of Waterloo, David (Anne) Russell of Davenport, Scott (Evelyn) Russell of Waterloo, Tim (Kelley) Heller of Fort Dodge, Walter (Michelle) Heller of Middleville, MI, and Brian (Angie) Heller of Weiser, ID.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Jack Ward; stepmother, Kay Heller; parents-in-law, F.D. and Hazel Brown; brothers-in-law, Robert Brown, Duane Forkner, and Terry Hicks; sisters-in-law, Mary Rigdon, Barbara Forkner, Mary Jo and Cheryl Brown.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday at Richardson Funeral Service. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.