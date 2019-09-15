(1958-2019)
WATERLOO —- Bonnie Jonella Francis, 60, of Tama, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 13, at UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown.
She was born Nov. 1, 1958, in Waterloo, daughter of Melvin and Roselma Hasbrouck Fosselman. She married Douglas Schoepske in 1977 and they were later divorced. She married Jeffrey Francis in 1995. He died in 2014.
Bonnie was a member of the Royals Drum Bugle Corps, Secular Franciscan Order and attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church for many years. She had a career in nursing for 30 years, starting as a CNA, and ending as director of nursing at Premier Estates of Toledo.
Survivors: a son, Anthony W. Schoepske of Marion; four daughters, Nicole Renee (Adam) Schiel and Kelly Jo Roby, both of Waterloo, Erica Lynn (Travis) Wiese of Tama, and Carena Evona Le Flaig of Charles City; 12 grandchildren; three brothers, Charles (Jackie) Fosselman and Daniel Fosselman, both of Waterloo, and Eric Fosselman of Cedar Falls; three sisters, Francine Fosselman of Clermont, Laure Jackson of Ankeny, and Therese Fosselman of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; an infant son, David Ryan Schoepske; five brothers, Louis, James, John, Martin and David Fosselman; and a sister, Christine Rosa.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with inurnment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, and will continue one hour before services.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Bonnie was on the synchronized swim team in her school days and her love for swimming continued on, swimming with her grandchildren and fur babies. She had many hobbies including scrapbooking and camping. She enjoyed taking care of others, making that a priority in her career and family life.
To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Francis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.