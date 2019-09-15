{{featured_button_text}}
Bonnie Francis

(1958-2019)

WATERLOO —- Bonnie Jonella Francis, 60, of Tama, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 13, at UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown.

She was born Nov. 1, 1958, in Waterloo, daughter of Melvin and Roselma Hasbrouck Fosselman. She married Douglas Schoepske in 1977 and they were later divorced. She married Jeffrey Francis in 1995. He died in 2014.

Bonnie was a member of the Royals Drum Bugle Corps, Secular Franciscan Order and attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church for many years. She had a career in nursing for 30 years, starting as a CNA, and ending as director of nursing at Premier Estates of Toledo.

Survivors: a son, Anthony W. Schoepske of Marion; four daughters, Nicole Renee (Adam) Schiel and Kelly Jo Roby, both of Waterloo, Erica Lynn (Travis) Wiese of Tama, and Carena Evona Le Flaig of Charles City; 12 grandchildren; three brothers, Charles (Jackie) Fosselman and Daniel Fosselman, both of Waterloo, and Eric Fosselman of Cedar Falls; three sisters, Francine Fosselman of Clermont, Laure Jackson of Ankeny, and Therese Fosselman of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; an infant son, David Ryan Schoepske; five brothers, Louis, James, John, Martin and David Fosselman; and a sister, Christine Rosa.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with inurnment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, and will continue one hour before services.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

Bonnie was on the synchronized swim team in her school days and her love for swimming continued on, swimming with her grandchildren and fur babies. She had many hobbies including scrapbooking and camping. She enjoyed taking care of others, making that a priority in her career and family life.

