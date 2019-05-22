{{featured_button_text}}
Bonnie G. Tibbetts

Bonnie Tibbetts

Bonnie G. Tibbetts

(1925-2019)

WATERLOO — Bonnie G. Tibbetts, 94, of Waterloo, died at home Sunday, May 19.

She was born April 5, 1925, in Peterson, daughter of Harold “Burl” and Gladys Fields Tibbetts.

She was a 1944 graduate of the School for the Blind in Vinton. She attended design school at American Floral Arts in Chicago. Bonnie owned The Bonnie Shop as a florist. She went on to manage Bonnie’s Snack Bar in the lower level of the Black Hawk County Courthouse for 20 years. She had also cared for children and worked with horses for many years. She was a past member of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Washburn and facilitator of a Blind Support Group at Friendship Village.

Survived by: two sisters, Virginia (Harold) Smith of Woodbridge, Va., and Beverly Huntbach of Waterloo; 15 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Nancy Tibbetts of Cedar Falls; her good friend, Lydia Rewerts of Waterloo; and her leader dog, Chi.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Melvin Tibbetts; two sisters, Betty (Duane) Torner and Donna (Bill) Hurley; a brother-in-law, George Huntbach; her longtime companion, Robert Halbfass; a niece; two nephews; and her leader dog, Rosie.

Family-directed memorial services: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Friendship Village Chapel, with a 2:30 p.m. entombment in the Serenity Garden at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel assisted family with arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

She enjoyed knitting, cooking, the Chicago Cubs, listening to music, audio books and flowers.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Bonnie G. Tibbetts
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments