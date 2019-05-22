Bonnie G. Tibbetts
(1925-2019)
WATERLOO — Bonnie G. Tibbetts, 94, of Waterloo, died at home Sunday, May 19.
She was born April 5, 1925, in Peterson, daughter of Harold “Burl” and Gladys Fields Tibbetts.
She was a 1944 graduate of the School for the Blind in Vinton. She attended design school at American Floral Arts in Chicago. Bonnie owned The Bonnie Shop as a florist. She went on to manage Bonnie’s Snack Bar in the lower level of the Black Hawk County Courthouse for 20 years. She had also cared for children and worked with horses for many years. She was a past member of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Washburn and facilitator of a Blind Support Group at Friendship Village.
Survived by: two sisters, Virginia (Harold) Smith of Woodbridge, Va., and Beverly Huntbach of Waterloo; 15 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Nancy Tibbetts of Cedar Falls; her good friend, Lydia Rewerts of Waterloo; and her leader dog, Chi.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Melvin Tibbetts; two sisters, Betty (Duane) Torner and Donna (Bill) Hurley; a brother-in-law, George Huntbach; her longtime companion, Robert Halbfass; a niece; two nephews; and her leader dog, Rosie.
Family-directed memorial services: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Friendship Village Chapel, with a 2:30 p.m. entombment in the Serenity Garden at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel assisted family with arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
She enjoyed knitting, cooking, the Chicago Cubs, listening to music, audio books and flowers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.