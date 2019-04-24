Bonnie D. Nolte Fink

(1936-2019)
SUMNER — Bonnie Dell Fink, 82, of Sumner, died at home Sunday, April 21.
She was born May 12, 1936, at home in Fayette County, daughter of Bernhard F. and Delores (Schult) Nolte. She married Richard Fink in May 1953 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. They later divorced.
Bonnie received her education from the Sumner schools. She stayed home to care for her family when the children were young. Bonnie previously had driven a school bus for the Wapsie Valley School District. She currently worked at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner, where she had worked for many years. She also sold for the Fuller Brush Co., Sarah Coventry Jewelry and Longaberger.
Survived by: three sons, Kerri (Lorraine) Fink of Mitchellville, Brad Fink of Fairbank and Kim (Linda) Fink of Sumner; longtime friend who was like a daughter, Jodi Muzingo, and her three children; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Annette (Wayne) Stufflebeam of Evansdale; a nephew; several great-nieces and -nephews; and many friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three children, Troy in 1975 and a son and daughter in infancy; and a nephew, Rick Stufflebeam.
Private family service: will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. today, April 24, at the Floral Hills Funeral Home, rural Oelwein, with burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Memorial fund: has been established for the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
