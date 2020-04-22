Bonnie A. Uriell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1923-2020)

WAVERLY -- Bonnie Adele Uriell, 97, of Waverly, died Tuesday, April 21, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

She was born Feb. 26, 1923, in Waverly, daughter of Floyd and Merle (Getts) Culbertson. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1941 and Wartburg College in 1944 with a bachelor's degree. Bonnie did graduate work at Iowa State University, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Northern Iowa. She taught high school business in Guttenberg and Dumont High School.

On Oct. 2, 1949, she married Jack Uriell in Waverly. She taught at Mason City High School for five years before returning to Waverly, where she taught high school English at Waverly-Shell Rock High School for 22 years, retiring in 1986.

Survivors: a son, Kevin (Roberta James) Uriell of Tripoli; a daughter, Ann Uriell of Waverly; a grandson, Jack Uriell of Waverly; and a brother, John (Myrna) Culbertson of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband, Jack, on Oct. 26, 2006.