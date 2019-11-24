{{featured_button_text}}
Bonita Magruder

Bonita Magruder

(1941-2019)

HUDSON — Bonita Sue Magruder, 77, of Altoona, Wis., formerly of Hudson, died Sunday, Nov. 17, at Grace Lutheran Communities – River Pines in Altoona.

She was born Dec. 28, 1941, in Owensboro, Ky., to the late Archie and Geneva (Arnold) Gaddis. She married Michael Keith Magruder in November 1960. He died in July 1983.

Sue was a parishioner and involved with church at Cedar Creek Community Church in Eau Claire.

Survived by: her children, Kevin (Natalie) Magruder of Altoona and Keith (Colleen McCabe) Magruder of Clearwater, Fla.; and grandchildren, Chase (Elizabeth) Magruder of Greeley, Colo., Tanner (Elizabeth) Magruder of Des Moines and Cade Magruder of Roseville, Minn.

Celebration of Life: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 Hillcrest Pkwy., Altoona, Wis., with burial at Hudson Cemetery in Hudson at a later date. Visitation will be from 3 – 5 p.m.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.

Sue loved to socialize and she really loved people. To some she was Grandma Sue, others “Dixie” or Sue and still others Bonnie; she was still the same loving, caring person. She loved her family, never missed a sporting event, and was an announcer at the Hockey Rink in Altoona when her grandsons played.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonita Magruder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments