October 17, 1935-March 6, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Bonita Mae Refshauge, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

She was born on October 17, 1935, in Cedar Falls, IA, the daughter of Christian and Martha (Hesse) Refshauge. She graduated from TC High School (Cedar Falls) in 1953. She worked in the University of Northern Iowa’s Controllers Office for 63 years, first as an account clerk then as an account specialist, retiring in 2017. She also sold tickets at the Uni-Dome and McLeod Center for various events.

Bonita is survived by her sister, Elda Cole of Cedar Falls; nieces, Vickie (Michael) Miller of Clarksville, Brenda (Gregory) Gesaman of Norwalk, Elaine (Larry) Teasdale of Port Charlotte, FL and Kimberly (Kevin) Hansen of Waterloo; nephew, Jeffrey Cole of Mt. Pleasant; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Jerry Cole; and niece, Janine Cole.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel in Cedar Falls. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

