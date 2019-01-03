Try 1 month for 99¢
Bobie E. Tudor Jr.

Bobie E. Tudor  Jr.

(1963-2018)

DUNKERTON — Bobie E. Tudor Jr., 55, of Dunkerton, formerly of Independence, died at home Friday, Dec. 28.

He was born Sept. 27, 1963, in Manchester, son of Bobbie E. and Geraldine J. (Hunt) Tudor Sr. He married Jodi L. Payne on Sept. 12, 1981, in Waterloo.

Bobie received his education at Independence High School. He was employed as a truck driver with Vierkandt Trucking in Iowa Falls.

Survived by: three children, Ashley (Brittany) Tudor of Waverly and Adam (Victoria) Tudor and Brooke Tudor, both of Waterloo; a stepson, Teylor Trent of Dunkerton; seven grandchildren; his best friend, Jodi L. Payne, Waterloo; and five siblings, Theresa (Tom) Yakish of Cedar Rapids, Kevin (Heidi) Tudor, Kim (Mike) Shonka and Cody (Dean) Wiese, all of Independence, and Micki (John) Tudor of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a nephew, Nic Shonka.

Celebration of Life service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Heartland Vineyard Church, Waterloo.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.

Condolence may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.

Bobie and Jodi were divorced in 1989, however, they remained great friends.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Bobie E. Tudor Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments