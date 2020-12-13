Bobby E. Heath

September 1, 1956-December 10, 2020

Bob Heath of Cedar Falls passed away December 10, 2020, at Unity Point after a brief illness.

Bob was born in Waterloo to parents Bobby D. and Lois (Kimpston) Heath. He attended Waterloo public schools and worked as a custodian until his retirement.

Bob loved a good, dark beer, Hamms beer, rye whiskey, the Iowa State Cyclones, all animals and especially the Chicago Cubs.

Bob is survived by his sister Melissa (Tim) Nicholas); niece Carrie Corson and her son Alec, nephew Justin Corson; and niece Lindsey (Dan) Crisp and their son Collin.

Cremation rites have been accorded and no public service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held sometime in the summer.

Memorials can be made to Cedar Bend Humane Society, because as Bob said, “I like animals more than I like most people.”