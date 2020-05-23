Bob Schmitt

Bob was a patriot and defender of our freedom, spending his entire career at Sandia National Laboratories where he was a well known expert in shock physics and energetic material behavior. Bob was a principal subject matter expert in these areas for Sandia Labs. He was primarily known for the development of Sandia’s shock physics analysis package which is used throughout the US government and is the most used software of its kind in the Department of Defense. Sandia’s shock physics code was used by US Army researchers to rapidly address a critical challenge in support of our Nation’s warfighters and was cited for saving many US lives by the Secretary of Defense. Bob’s work was recognized internally and externally for sustained excellence. Given the impact of his work with shock physics, Bob’s death will be felt all over the country. He was respected as a mentor and his talents cannot be replaced.