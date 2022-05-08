Bob Kunkle
Please join us in honoring the memory of Bob Kunkle and celebrating the joyful, impactful life he shared with us.
At the celebration, we will dedicate a memorial bench honoring Bob and his wife Marilyn. This special bench is near where children can learn and play, resides in nature among the wonders of life he deeply cherished, and is accessible to friends of all ages and abilities
The celebration will take place on Sunday, May 15th from 1:30-3:30 at The Buckles Center in Hartman Reserve in Cedar Falls, Iowa. There will be a brief ceremony at 2:15. Refreshments are provided.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.