Bob Kunkle

Please join us in honoring the memory of Bob Kunkle and celebrating the joyful, impactful life he shared with us.

At the celebration, we will dedicate a memorial bench honoring Bob and his wife Marilyn. This special bench is near where children can learn and play, resides in nature among the wonders of life he deeply cherished, and is accessible to friends of all ages and abilities

The celebration will take place on Sunday, May 15th from 1:30-3:30 at The Buckles Center in Hartman Reserve in Cedar Falls, Iowa. There will be a brief ceremony at 2:15. Refreshments are provided.