Billy W. Foulk

(1936-2020)
LA PORTE CITY -- Billy Wayne "Bill" Foulk, 83, of La Porte City, died at Cedar Valley Hospice Home on Thursday, May 28.
Bill was born July 27, 1936, on the farm in La Porte City, son of William Wayne and Velma Rourke Foulk. Bill's mother died when he was 2 and he was raised by Orrie and LaRue Foulk. He graduated from Orange Consolidated High School in 1953.
Bill married Marcella "Sally" Wagner on July 21, 1956, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She died March 29, 2017. He farmed outside of Washburn and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Survivors: three daughters, Connie (Al) Frain of Portage‚ Wis., Julie (Kevin) Lichty of Waterloo and Sheri (Al) Fenner of Grinnell; a son, Brian (Rae) Foulk of Vinton; adopted daughter, Kelly (Matt) Russell of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Lt. Col. (ret.) Chad USAF (Hollie) Lichty, Brandon (April) Lichty, Abbie (Jason) Rittmiller, Erik Foulk, Keri (Blake) Kittredge, and Danielle (Bob) Helgerson; adopted grandchildren, Tyler and Jennifer Russell; 11 great-grandchildren, Emmelia, Ella, Eli and Easton Lichty; Bret and Evelynn Lichty; Rowan and Ruby Rittmiller; Kolton and Kashton Kittredge; and Evan Helgerson; three brothers, Randy (Deb) Foulk‚ Richard (Madonna) Foulk‚ and Rodney Foulk‚ all of La Porte City; a sister, Marlys (Paul) McDonald of Cedar Falls; three sisters-in-law, Bernice Foulk of La Porte City, Doris Meyer of Waterloo, and Barb Draper of Cedar Falls; and two brothers-in-law, Clarence Wagner of Waterloo and George Wagner Jr. of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents; adoptive parents; his in-laws, George and Martha Wagner; wife, Sally; a granddaughter, Jami Jo Knudson, a brother, Garold Foulk; a sister, Arlys Johnson; four sisters-in-law, Eileen Pieper, Lydia “Tootie” Weatherman, Barbara Wagner, and Geri Wagner; and two brothers-in-law, Charles “Buzz” Meyer and George Draper.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with visitation for an hour before the service with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Services will be broadcast live courtesy of Immanuel Lutheran Church from its Facebook page.
Memorials: to the church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Bill was a train enthusiast, family genealogy expert, best supporter of his grandchildren and a master storyteller.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.