Billy W. Foulk

LA PORTE CITY -- Billy Wayne "Bill" Foulk, 83, of La Porte City, died at Cedar Valley Hospice Home on Thursday, May 28.

Bill was born July 27, 1936, on the farm in La Porte City, son of William Wayne and Velma Rourke Foulk. Bill's mother died when he was 2 and he was raised by Orrie and LaRue Foulk. He graduated from Orange Consolidated High School in 1953.

Bill married Marcella "Sally" Wagner on July 21, 1956, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She died March 29, 2017. He farmed outside of Washburn and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.