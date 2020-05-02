Billy O. Sander

(1929- 2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Billy Orlyn Sander, 90, of Cedar Falls, died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, April 28.
He was born Oct. 17, 1929, in Manning, son of Herbert and Erna (Wunder) Sander. Bill graduated from Manning High School in 1947, Drake University in 1952 with a B.A. and, again, in 1963 with an M.S. in education. He received an administrative specialist license from Iowa State University. Bill married Marjorie Mae Boyles on June 4, 1950, in Everly, and they settled in Grainger then Liberty Center where Bill taught school. West Marshall was also a stop. The couple spent most of their life in Altoona where Bill served as assistant superintendent, then director of non-academic services and business manager of the Southeast Polk School System. He retired in 1986 and they moved to Cedar Falls in 2015.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Connie Peters of Cedar Falls; a grandson, Josh Harding of Cedar Falls; a sister, Carol Thompson of Omaha, Neb.; a brother, Burton (Jean) Sander of Phoenix, Ariz.; and many nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son-in-law, Dennis Peters; grandsons, Neil and Nick Harding; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Lewis, Ray and Jim Boyles, Leon Blackford, Tom Thompson and Marie Adams; and a niece, Shari Thompson.
Services: There will be no public visitation or services planned now. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date with burial in Manning Cemetery.
Memorials: to the family for future designation.
Bill was an inspirational teacher who maintained relationships with many of his students. He loved fishing and tied his own flies. Bill was a member of the Lion’s Club and coached softball as well as basketball through the years. He will be remembered for his friendliness and joke telling.
