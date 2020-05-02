Billy O. Sander

He was born Oct. 17, 1929, in Manning, son of Herbert and Erna (Wunder) Sander. Bill graduated from Manning High School in 1947, Drake University in 1952 with a B.A. and, again, in 1963 with an M.S. in education. He received an administrative specialist license from Iowa State University. Bill married Marjorie Mae Boyles on June 4, 1950, in Everly, and they settled in Grainger then Liberty Center where Bill taught school. West Marshall was also a stop. The couple spent most of their life in Altoona where Bill served as assistant superintendent, then director of non-academic services and business manager of the Southeast Polk School System. He retired in 1986 and they moved to Cedar Falls in 2015.