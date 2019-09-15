Billy G. Gibbons

(1939-2019)
EVANSDALE – Billy Gene Gibbons, 80, of Evansdale, formerly of Traer, died Sept. 3 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of Alzheimer’s disease.
He was born Aug. 6, 1939, in Waterloo, son of Lawrence and Adeline (Schares) Gibbons. Billy married Bea Frank in 1958. They were married for 25 years and divorced. In 1992, he married Sharon Proctor.
He graduated from Waterloo East High in 1957 and from the University of Iowa Law School in 1967. Billy practiced law, farmed, and bought and sold real estate and cars.
Survived by: his wife; four sons, Jim (Anne) Gibbons, Tim (Nancy) Gibbons, Joe (Pam) Gibbons and Jeff (Mary) Gibbons; 17 grandchildren, Issac Gibbons, Shannon Gibbons, McKenzie Gibbons, Caden Gibbons, Kallie Gibbons, Kendra Potts, Kristen (Aaron) Kotecki, Kelsey Acheson, Kolby Gibbons, Morgan (Brandon) Weisert, Joshua Gibbons, Taylor Gibbons, Joseph Gibbons, Jack Gibbons, Brace Gibbons, Genna (Matthew) Moellering and Samantha Gibbons; two great-grandchildren, Ben and Grace Weisert; two brothers, Tom (Lorraine) Gibbons and David Gibbons; a sister, Sue Ann Gibbons; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Ronald Gibbons.
Services: 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, with private burial in Mount Olivet. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is in charge of arrangements.
He loved country music, dancing, and watching his sons wrestle.
