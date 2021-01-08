November 8, 1935—January 6, 2021

WATERLOO-Billie Jean Johnson, 85, of Waterloo, died Wed., Jan. 6, 2021 at Willowwood at Western Communities in Cedar Falls. She was born on Nov. 8, 1935 in Potter, AR; daughter of William & Esther (Howard) Miller. She moved to Iowa when she was four years old.

Billie graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1953. She married Carroll Dean Johnson on July 7, 1957 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church; he died Oct. 20, 2017.

Billie worked in patient accounts for Schoitz Memorial Hospital and Covenant Medical Center for 35 years. She later volunteered at Covenant Medical Center.

Billie was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary since 1958. She was Past president of the American Legion Waterloo Unit 138 and Cedar Falls Unit 237, 3rd District of Iowa, Cedar Chapter American Business Women’s Association, Covenant Medical Center Auxiliary and Chapter OF, P.E.O. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was a member of Priscilla Circle and the book club.