Billie J. Kleppe

(1927-2019)
EVANSDALE — Billie Jean Kleppe, 92, of Evansdale, died at her home Wednesday, Sept. 11.
She was born Aug. 8, 1927, in Dubuque to William and Marie (Whitehead) Kirby. She married Melvin O. Kleppe on July 9, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He preceded her in death.
She graduated from Dubuque High School in 1944, got her associate of arts degree from the University of Dubuque. Billie worked for the Waterloo Schools in the food service and she also worked as a teacher in country schools in Clinton, Hazleton, Bennington Township and Raymond. She was a member of Grace Reformed Church in Waterloo, Eastern Star, the Polka Club of Iowa and was a longtime volunteer at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.
Survivors include: her sister, Charlotte Leslein of Jacksonville, Fla.; her children, Konnie (Allen) Rindels of Evansdale‚ Kevin (Debra) Kleppe and Scott Kleppe, both of Waterloo, and Sally (Scott) Goodenbour of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Jeff Rindels of Berkeley‚ Calif., Jody (Chuck) Smith of Marion‚ Keegan Kleppe of Waterloo, Michael Goodenbour and Sara Goodenbour‚ both of Cedar Falls‚ IA; two stepgrandchildren, Nicole (Aaron) Larson and April (Kurt) Estrem; two great-grandchildren, Garrett and Wyatt Smith; and five nieces and a nephew.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and two infants, Kenneth and Karen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Grace Reformed Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Garden View Chapel, Waterloo, and an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Grace Reformed Church or the UnityPoint-Allen Hospital Auxiliary.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family and friends.
