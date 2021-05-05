January 19, 1951-April 22, 2021
Billie Doris Walker was born in Marietta, Arkansas January 19, 1951 to Louise Owens and London “Bubba Jack” Walker. On Thursday April 22, 2021, God peacefully called Billie home. Billie loved God and singing. She also enjoyed sewing, baseball, bowling, teaching, and spending time with her family and friends. Billie was humble and believed in the value of serving, in which, she did so with a smile, sincerity, and zest.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers, and 1 sister. Billie leaves to honor and cherish her memory 2 loving daughters, 3 devoted sons, 3 brothers, and 6 sisters, 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be sent in care of Monique Walker 7941 Halifax Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443.
