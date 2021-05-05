Billie Doris Walker was born in Marietta, Arkansas January 19, 1951 to Louise Owens and London “Bubba Jack” Walker. On Thursday April 22, 2021, God peacefully called Billie home. Billie loved God and singing. She also enjoyed sewing, baseball, bowling, teaching, and spending time with her family and friends. Billie was humble and believed in the value of serving, in which, she did so with a smile, sincerity, and zest.