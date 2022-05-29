Bill Vernon Gott

September 9, 1956-September 9, 2021

Bill Vernon Gott was born September 9, 1956 in Waterloo Iowa. He was the youngest child of Harold (Scotty) Gott and Jeanne (Ainsworth) Gott. He grew up in his childhood home at 200 Hollywood in Waterloo, Iowa. Bill loved growing up in this home in Waterloo. Fishing and swimming in the creek were two of his favorite pastimes. Playing in the woods behind the family home was where Bill spent most of his days growing up. Going on family vacations were also special memories for him.

Bill attended grade school, Junior high, and High school in Waterloo. Bill graduated from Hawkeye Tech in 1982. He also met the love of his life, Judy “Hart” that year. It was fate that brought them together. They lived together for 5 years and in 1987 Bill and Judy were married in a small Methodist church in Kansas City, Missouri. The couple resided in Kansas City a total of 8 years. Bill worked in the maintenance department for a property management company. He mastered many trades while working in Kansas City. He became an avid baseball and football fan while living there. He was a devoted fan to both the Royals and the Chiefs.

The couple eventually moved to California in 1990 and Bill attended classes at Riverside Community College for HVAC. He graduated the program in 1992 with a certificate in heating, venting and air conditioning. Due to his recent training and his friendly personality, Bill was asked to move to Oregon and help open a heating and air conditioning shop. This was a dream come true for Bill. His love of the woods, mountains, the lakes, and his passion for fishing made the move an easy decision. Oregon’s beauty kept Bill in Oregon for the rest of his life. He loved everything Oregon had to offer, but he would never forget his home state of Iowa.

Bill passed away on his birthday September 9, 2021, with his wife and family present. Bill was preceded in death by his father and mother, Scotty and Jeanne Gott. His in-laws Rex and Marjorie Hart, His sister Sherri Beckwith and his hero, his older brother, Mike Gott. Also preceding him in death were his two brother-in Laws Ed Ferguson and Frank Beckwith.

He leaves behind his wife Judy of Oregon, his sons Gregory Gott of Oregon and Ty Rosteck of Waterloo, his sister Senna Ferguson of Dubuque, his sister-in-law Elizabeth Gott of Waterloo and his in-laws and best friends Diane and Terry Jones of Oregon. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Andy Gott of South Dakota, Michelle (Nate) Becker and their kids Grace, Genevieve and Hunter of Alaska. Jason and (Kristen) Jones of Oregon and their kids Gage, Devin, and Breanna. Jesse Jones of Nevada and his nephew and buddy, Joey (Tia) Jones of Oregon and the kids Tristen, Tyler, Ashlee, Jojo and Elijah. And his beloved grandchildren Jade (Tommy) Boyles and great granddaughter, Emery. Granddaughters Sage (Hannah) Smith of Oregon, Brynn Lusson, Alexia Rosteck. And his 4 Klemz brothers Tim, Tom, Bruce, and Tony.

A celebration of life will be held at the Elk Run Heights City Hall 5042 Lafayette Rd. Elk Run Heights at 2:00pm on June 11, 2022. There will be a light luncheon following the service. Feel free to bring a dish if you’d like. Flowers can be sent to the Elk Run Heights City Hall.

Bill will be put in his final resting place at the Garden of Memories with immediate family only.