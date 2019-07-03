(1931-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Bill R. Brown, 88, died Wednesday, June 26, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born June 11, 1931, in La Porte City, son of Ralph and Mabel Hartz Brown. He married Esther Marie Girsch in 1951. She preceded him in death on Feb. 27, 2015.
He was a graduate of La Porte City High School. Shortly after high school, Bill began working with his father at the family owned business Brown Transfer. Following his father’s retirement, Bill ran the business for many years. He was a licensed private pilot who loved Cessna planes and flying. Bill was a member of the Quiet Birds Pilot Club, La Porte City Lions and the Elks Lodge.
Survived by: two daughters, Angie Turner-Wilcox of Covina, Calif., and Marybeth Brown of Tempe, Ariz.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; two sons, Jeff and Danny Brown; and a brother, Ben Brown.
Celebration of Bill’s Life: 4 p.m. Friday, July 5, at La Porte City Funeral Home, La Porte City, with inurnment at a later date in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Bill loved boating and spending time at his cabin on the Cedar River.
