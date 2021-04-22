WATERLOO — Bill Ottesen, 90, of Friendship Village, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home. William Paul Ottesen was born August 6, 1930, in Sioux City, son of Nels Bjere and Gertrude Anne Berg Ottesen. He served in the United States Army, 1952 to 1954. He graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in architectural engineering. Bill married Norma Lee Woolery December 18, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri. Bill was office engineer for the City of Waterloo from 1960-1966, then was an engineer with Robinson Engineering retiring after 34 years as Vice President in 2000. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, member and Past Master of Waterloo Masonic Lodge #105 A.F. & A.M., and Past Patron of Cedar Valley Chapter #128 Order of Eastern Star, Life member of American Society of Civil Engineers, Past President of the Consulting Engineers Council of Iowa, and member of Iowa Engineering Society. Bill is survived by his wife, Norma; daughter, Barbara (Gregory) Ehrig of Cedar Falls; son, Edward (Carolyn) of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Jason (Kate) Ehrig-Page, Ashley (Henry) Neumann, and Emily Ottesen; three great grandchildren, Caiden Ottesen, Cailee Durnil, and Simon Neumann; and a sister, Marilyn (Steven) Denison of Rapid City‚ South Dakota. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Benjamin Ottesen.