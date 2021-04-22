August 6, 1930-April 20, 2021
WATERLOO — Bill Ottesen, 90, of Friendship Village, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home. William Paul Ottesen was born August 6, 1930, in Sioux City, son of Nels Bjere and Gertrude Anne Berg Ottesen. He served in the United States Army, 1952 to 1954. He graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in architectural engineering. Bill married Norma Lee Woolery December 18, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri. Bill was office engineer for the City of Waterloo from 1960-1966, then was an engineer with Robinson Engineering retiring after 34 years as Vice President in 2000. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, member and Past Master of Waterloo Masonic Lodge #105 A.F. & A.M., and Past Patron of Cedar Valley Chapter #128 Order of Eastern Star, Life member of American Society of Civil Engineers, Past President of the Consulting Engineers Council of Iowa, and member of Iowa Engineering Society. Bill is survived by his wife, Norma; daughter, Barbara (Gregory) Ehrig of Cedar Falls; son, Edward (Carolyn) of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Jason (Kate) Ehrig-Page, Ashley (Henry) Neumann, and Emily Ottesen; three great grandchildren, Caiden Ottesen, Cailee Durnil, and Simon Neumann; and a sister, Marilyn (Steven) Denison of Rapid City‚ South Dakota. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Benjamin Ottesen.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 25 at Locke Funeral Home from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 6:00 PM with a Masonic service at 6:30. Cremation to follow services with inurnment at a later date at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to Waterloo Masonic Lodge #105 A.F. & A.M. or Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.