(1927-2019)

Bill Jacobs

Bill F. Jacobs

ALLISON --- Bill F. Jacobs, 91, of Allison, died Friday, Sept. 27, at home.

He was born Nov. 9, 1927, in Miller, S.D., son of Frank and May (Nenaber) Jacobs.

Survivors: his wife, Lois Jacobs of Allison; a daughter, Holly Jacobs of Kansas City, Mo.; a son, Mark Jacobs of Allison; granddaughters, Chelsey (Nick) Weinmeister of Creston, and Carly (David) Ryan of Des Moines; and a great-granddaughter, Avery Grace Weinmeister of Creston.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison with burial in Allison Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison.

Online condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.

