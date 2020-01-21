Beverly Winkie
0 entries

Beverly Winkie

  • Updated
  • 0
Beverly Winkie

Beverly Winkie

Beverly Winkie, 86, of Belle Plaine, IA passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church, Belle Plaine with Pastor Dean Duncan officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be directed to the Wallace Winkie Foundation. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.

Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To send flowers to the family of Beverly Winkie, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 21
Visitation
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Beverly's Visitation begins.
Jan 22
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
10:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Beverly's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News