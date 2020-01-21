Beverly Winkie, 86, of Belle Plaine, IA passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church, Belle Plaine with Pastor Dean Duncan officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be directed to the Wallace Winkie Foundation. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
