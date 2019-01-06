Try 1 month for 99¢
Beverly Toenges McMullin formerly of Albert Lea, MN, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018 in Springdale, AR, where she lived with her son and daughter-in-law. Resided in Waterloo, IA, for 42 years and worked for the Rada Cutlery Mfg, 36 of those years as office manager. After retirement was a partner with her husband Ray in the Rada retail mail order business. Memorial services planned to be held in the spring in Albert Lea.

Bonnerup Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.

